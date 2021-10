Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch began his Monday press conference by confirming the news that most had the feeling was coming after Saturday's blowout loss to Colorado. "In terms of Gunner Cruz, he will be out for the year and he will get operated on his throwing thumb,” Fisch said. “It seems like it will be about a six moth rehabilitation from what I understand. It is a pretty significant injury that he suffered on the scramble, which was actually three plays prior to the interception for a touchdown.”

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO