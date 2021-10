The porcupines were walking slow and funny, more so than they usually do.Their stride concerned some residents in a South Lake Tahoe neighborhood who called a rehabilitation center. Turns out, the porcupines had extensive burns to their paws, fur, quills and faces after a wildfire burned through the area.Wildlife centers in the U.S. West are caring for animals that weren't able to flee the flames or are looking for food in burned-over places. An emaciated turkey vulture recently found on the Lake Tahoe shore couldn't fly, likely because food isn't as plentiful in burned areas, said Denise Upton, the...

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO