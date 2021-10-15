CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeland, FL

Mayor Bill Mutz has removed an official endorsement off his campaign sites, why?

By Admin
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

—————– Equality Florida Action PAC endorses Mayor Bill Mutz for Mayor of Lakeland!. “Equality Florida Action PAC is excited to endorse Mayor Bill Mutz’s re-election campaign as Lakeland...

lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lakeland Gazette

Election Day Tips for Hassle-Free Voting

Lori Edwards, Polk County Supervisor of Elections, has some helpful Election Day tips for city residents of Fort Meade, Lakeland and Winter Haven participating in the November 2nd Municipal Elections. “Our goal is to make the process of voting smooth and easy, and these tips can help to accomplish that,” said Ms. Edwards.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Why does Mayor Mutz continue to be something he is NOT?!

Mayor Mutz posted his thoughts on his campaign website about the vaccines…. Because vaccine conversations continue to be polarizing, there is often less focus on the most effective healthcare method of stopping the spread of COVID and more emphasis on protecting personal rights. Relying on herd immunity adds taxing strain...
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Lakeland, FL
Government
City
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
Lakeland Gazette

Polk Partners with Nonprofit Agencies for Rental Assistance

The Polk County Board of County Commissioners has partnered with three local nonprofit agencies to distribute nearly $8.4 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds to those who need the assistance most. The Board approved three contracts during its meeting last week with Florida Rural Legal Services, The Agricultural and...
POLK COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Election#Pac#Equality Florida Field
Lakeland Gazette

DON’T FAUCI MY FLORIDA!

Mayor Bill “Fauci” is giving his two medical cents….. “Relying on herd immunity adds taxing strain on the healthcare system. There are, unfortunately, many young patients right now on ventilators throughout Polk County. We live in one of the nation’s highest-transmission hot spots!”. “In Florida, we’re going to stay close...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
Lakeland Gazette

The Last Mayoral Debate

The final Mayoral candidate forum will be Friday, sponsored by the Republican Club of Lakeland and the Libertarian Party of Polk County. Saga Stevin said she didn’t think it was fair for Bruce Anderson, who has expressed support for Mutz in the race, to serve as moderator. James Ring, president...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

100’s of Mutz Campaign Signs Missing?????

Mutz is blaming other campaigns for taking his campaign signs. Lakeland Gazette has reported before that Mutz placed signs on property that he had no permission to use. And that Lakeland’s own Code Enforcement received complaints last week that Mutz placed signs in the right away which against local ordinances and election law.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Is the BLM movement on borrowed time?

Have you ever visited Monticello, the Virginia home of Thomas Jefferson? Nestled in the woods of the Charlottesville countryside, it is a magnificent place. As the descendant of enslaved Africans, I visited the plantation with the same apprehension with which I visited the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. — expecting my heart to be broken. What I came away with instead was a strange sympathy for Jefferson. As I walked the rolling, manicured lawns and explored the well-ordered geometry of his architectural masterpiece, for the first time in my life, as a Black man, I think I really understood the attraction of slavery.
SOCIETY
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland City Commission Approves Shipping Containers for Housing and Small Businesses Use

Shipping containers now can be used as tiny homes on property zoned for mobile homes or multi-family dwellings in Lakeland. For containers being converted into tiny homes, the exterior would also have to be modified to include windows, “doors, awnings, and finishing materials such as stucco, fiber, or cement siding, or other materials appropriate for residential use,” the proposal states. The plans would have to be approved through the conditional use process.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Can the Real Mayor Bill Mutz tell the truth?

Bill Mutz’s post on Jarvis Washington’s Instagram page ….. Mutz’s Support BLM!. This is Jarvis Washington President of Black Lives Matter Lakeland and Event Organizer of the May 31, 2020 event. “Is this for the greater good of Lakeland?”. “Is this for the greater good of Lakeland?”. 5 people were...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News Lakeland Fl

 http://www.lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy