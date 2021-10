The title of the debut album from AREA21 has been revealed — Greatest Hits Volume 1, due out November 12. The duo of Martin Garrix and Maejor has released 13 tracks to-date, including yesterday’s new single, “Own The Night.” The tracklist for the album will be revealed soon, but based solely on the title, we can safely assume that it will include their latest singles with updated track art (noticeable on Spotify), as well as possibly some of their earliest tracks? We’ll have to wait and see.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO