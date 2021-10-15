CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks end higher, giving S&P 500 its best week since July

By Associated Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks ended higher again on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500 its best week since July. The benchmark index added 0.7% and ended the week up 1.8%. Encouraging reports on the economy and corporate profits helped the market steady itself following a shaky few weeks. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Goldman...

Stocks gain ground on Wall Street ahead of tech earnings

Stocks gained ground in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as investors look ahead to another busy week of earnings reports. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 12:08 p.m. Eastern and roughly 65% of companies in the index made gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88 points, or 0.3%, to 35,764 and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly higher ahead of heavy earnings week

Stocks opened slightly higher Monday, rallying as investors prepared for a busy week of earnings, including results from a number of key tech-related companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 3 points, or less than 0.1%, at 35,674, after opening in positive territory, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2% at 4,554.61. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.5% to 15,159.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark highest finish in almost 6 weeks

Gold futures climbed to their highest settlement in nearly six weeks on Monday, with support from weakness in U.S. Treasury yields offsetting pressure from a rise in the dollar. The precious metal's relatively quiet price action "may wind up being the calm before the storm of a significant market move," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. "Real interest rates are as low as they have been since the beginning of the pandemic, which is supportive of gold as rising inflation expectations are outpacing the rise in benchmark interest rates." December gold climbed $10.50, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,806.80 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract settled at their highest since Sept. 14, after posting a gain of about 1.6% last week, according to FactSet data.
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Dow, S&P 500 Hit Record Close as Stocks End Monday Higher

Stocks began the week on a high note, with two indexes - the Dow and the S&P 500 - each closing at a record high. Brian Levitt, Global Market Strategist at Invesco, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell, where he explains why the conditions were in place for a jump during the session and provides insight on inflation concerns in the United States.
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in October

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has made buying stocks easily accessible and helped push retail-investor participation to record levels. The platform's highly active and fast-growing user base has market-moving power. Even investors who don't use the company's services are tracking what's hot on Robinhood for a window into what's popular with an increasingly influential category of individual investors.
STOCKS
KXLY

3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

High inflation rates are making it difficult to come up with a good investing strategy right now. On one hand, stocks are usually considered a great way to hedge against inflation. At the same time, runaway inflation could cause the Fed to raise rates, which would probably result in market volatility or an outright correction. Even worse, inflation won’t impact every stock the same way — some will experience higher costs that they won’t be able to pass on to their customers with higher pricing.
STOCKS

