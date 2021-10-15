CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

COVID-19 related deaths, new cases decline this week in Wichita County

By Joshua Hoggard
 10 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday one more death related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 testing returning to WFISD

This brings the total number of deaths reported by the Health District for the week ending on October 15 to eight, with one death reported as fully vaccinated.

The deaths, Case 21,397 (60s), Case 19,445 (70s), Case 19,397 (60s), Case 21,400 (90s, vaccinated Janssen), Case 20,370 (70s), Case 21,419 (60s), Case 21,339 (50s), Case 20,918 (70s) brings the total number of deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 441.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here . Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+
0 0 0 3 9 16 31 111 112 159

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 34 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 21,692.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 730 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 20,461 recovered cases in the county to date.

The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 62%.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

RELATED: Capacity leads to difficult decisions at United Regional

60 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 25 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL
Stable 0 0 0 3 1 2 8 7 7 7 35
Critical 0 0 0 1 2 4 5 8 4 0 25

United Regional issues order on vaccine mandate

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 790 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 730 recovering at home and 60 hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

  • Wichita Falls — 636 active cases
  • Burkburnett — 71 active cases
  • Iowa Park — 56 active cases
  • Electra — 27 active cases

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized
10/11 80 2 58
10/12 51 0 60 (+2)
10/13 19 4 59 (-1)
10/14 31 1 58 (-1)
10/15 34 1 60 (+2)
Total 215 8 +2

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose

59,534

Fully Vaccinated

53,009

Booster Shot

4,906

Health District to begin administering third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised residents
As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas .

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online .

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

