What to do in Central Pa. this weekend, Oct. 16 and 17

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Looking for something to do this weekend? Amusement parks are launching their Halloween events and communities around the Midstate are holding fall festivals. If you’re looking for something less geared toward autumn, the area has that, too. Here are several things to do in Central Pennsylvania this weekend:

1. Hersheypark In The Dark

Hersheypark’s annual Halloween-themed event starts this weekend. Guests can enjoy the Treatville trick-or-treat trail, nighttime roller coaster rides, Hershey Characters experiences, new fall foods, and a Creatures of the Night wildlife program. Learn more in this abc27 story .

2. Happy Hauntings at Dutch Wonderland

For those looking for less of a fright and more of a Halloween delight, Dutch Wonderland’s Happy Hauntings opens this Saturday. The family-friendly Halloween event includes more than 30 rides and attractions, a new show, and a trick-or-treat trail alongside more than 20 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs. More information on Happy Hauntings can be found here .

3. Fall festivals

This weekend’s fall festivals include Oktoberfest in Camp Hill, the Fall Harvest BrewFest in Carlisle, Der Harrisburg Maennerchor Oktoberfest in Harrisburg, Fall Fest 2021 in East Hanover Township, Applefest in Chambersburg, the Annual Fall Fest in Duncannon, the Apple Festival in Newport, and the Dillsburg Farmers Fair in Dillsburg. A complete list of fall fairs in Central Pennsylvania can be found here .

4. Washington Boro Heritage Day Festival

Although it was canceled last year, the Washington Boro Heritage Day Festival is back! Saturday’s event will feature a reptile demo, activities with the Circle Legacy Center, hayrides, crafts, and more. More information about the event is available in this abc27 article .

5. Operation Wildcat indoor yard sale

On Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon, visit Operation Wildcat’s 17th Indoor Yard Sale to pick up housewares, bedding, furniture, holiday gifts, bikes, clothes, books, and more. Learn more about the event helping Mechanicsburg families here .

6. Pennsylvania National Horse Show

The 75th Pennsylvania National Horse Show is happening at the Farm Show Complex from now until next Saturday, Oct. 23. The show attracts the nation’s top horses and riders, and admission is free for everyone for nine out of ten days. More information can be found online here .

7. Lancaster Roots & Blues

The music and art festival Lancaster Roots & Blues kicks off Friday night and continues on Saturday and Sunday. The festival includes more than 70 artists performing at eight venues over the three days of the event. Get tickets online here .

8. Lancaster Chicken Barbecue

According to the Civitas Lancaster website, this is the world’s largest chicken barbecue. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., grab some chicken and relax in Long’s Park at the 68th annual Civitas Lancaster/Blessings of Hope chicken barbecue. Learn more online here .

Looking for something else to do? Check out abc27’s ongoing coverage of fall happenings and activities in the state such as these lists of corn mazes in Pennsylvania , places to pick apples in Pennsylvania , and Pennsylvania haunted houses .

