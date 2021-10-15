CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Texas Motor Speedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 10 days ago

– Starting Position; 22-year-old Kaz Grala of Boston, Mass. will start the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 from the 32nd position at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver...

speedwaydigest.com

Related
FanSided

NASCAR driver arrested, suspended indefinitely

Carson Ware was arrested and suspended ahead of what would have been his seventh start of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season this Saturday. NASCAR driver Carson Ware was arrested on Wednesday morning and has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR as a result of his actions. The 21-year-old Jamestown, North...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Autoweek.com

Tony Stewart's NHRA Move Leaves Don Schumacher Racing Reeling

Motorsports mogul Tony Stewart and Top Fuel-driving fiancée Leah Pruett announced on Thursday that they are launching their own NHRA team and taking three-time Funny Car champion teammate Matt Hagan with them. Pruett and Hagan's exit leaves Funny Car driver and past NHRA champ Ron Capps as the only remaining...
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ‘Big Red’ Truck Is a Work of Art

It’s been quite a while since we have seen former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. whipping around a race track. While Dale Earnhardt Jr. may have left the world of competitive racing behind, he’s still a man who loves his motor vehicles. The former NASCAR Cup Series star also has a deep passion for anything with four wheels on it. He can often be found tinkering with his own vehicles as it is one of his favorite downtime activities. Dale Earnhardt Jr. owns and has owned a number of motor vehicles through the years with more likely coming.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott penalized ahead of Texas playoff race

Chase Elliott has been penalized and is set to start the NASCAR Cup Series round of 8 opener at Texas Motor Speedway from the rear of the field. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott was slated to start the opening race of the round of 8 of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway in sixth place behind the wheel of his #9 Chevrolet, but that will not be the case.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Driver Wearing His Dad’s Helmet

Formula 1 racing has come to the United States, with this weekend’s grand prix taking place in Austin, Texas. In honor of this weekend’s race taking place in the U.S., one driver is wearing a NASCAR-inspired helmet. Daniel Ricciardo, who drives for McLaren, is wearing a Dale Earnhardt-inspired helmet at...
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Sports

NASCAR stars Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin ponder F1’s surge in American popularity

For different reasons, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin are watching more Formula One than ever — but the NASCAR stars’ viewing habits also share a common thread. Both Cup Series playoff drivers are deeply curious about what is driving F1’s spike in U.S. fandom as the global racing series returns to America for the first time in nearly two years.
MOTORSPORTS
AthlonSports.com

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 rolls on with the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) is the final one this season running the low-horsepower, high-downforce handling package. This 1.5-mile oval, like Texas Motor Speedway last weekend, has limited tire falloff over...
MOTORSPORTS
Kansas City Star

Will Kyle Larson win his third straight race? NASCAR schedule + TV for Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR playoffs make their awaited return to Kansas Speedway this weekend for a pair of round-of-8 races in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series. The main event of the weekend is Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400, which will be broadcast on the NBC Sports TV channel starting at 2 p.m. Central Time. It’s the second of three races in the NASCAR Cup playoffs’ round of 8.
KANSAS STATE
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: Texas Motor Speedway (October 2021)

Five NASCAR penalties issued after Texas Motor Speedway. Over the weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series visited Fort Worth, Texas. The 1.5-mile track of Texas Motor Speedway hosted the opening race in the Round of 8 for both divisions. View the 2021 Texas penalty report for NASCAR weekend...
MOTORSPORTS
Dallas News

Kyle Busch to begin race at Texas Motor Speedway without crew chief Ben Beshore following suspension

FORT WORTH — Defending event-winner Kyle Busch will begin the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway without the services of crew chief Ben Beshore. Beshore was fined $20,000 and suspended for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 after NASCAR’s garage police found two unsecure lug nuts on Busch’s car after he finished fourth in last weekend’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

NASCAR Cup playoffs: Round of 8 outlook

The first ticket to the Championship 4 will be on the line in Sunday’s Round of 8 opener for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock Premium). The Round of 8 begins with consecutive 1.5-mile tracks in Texas and Kansas Speedway (Oct....
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

RCR NCS Post Race Report - Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Team Show Road Course Racing Prowess at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. “It felt good to run in the top-five in our No. 3 Whelen Chevrolet today at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. I just wish we could have finished up there at the end. Track position was so important, and crew chief Justin Alexander made great calls all day to keep us out front. We ran solidly in the top-five, and as high as second, throughout Stage 2 and for most of Stage 3. Unfortunately, the cautions didn’t fall our way. At the end of the race, we couldn’t turn in a lot of places where we needed to be able to turn. Still, I’m proud of this RCR team and our overall road course performance this year. We’ve improved so much as a team and have been able to put together solid road course performances all year. We’re headed to Texas Motor Speedway next, and we’re going to try our hardest to find Victory Lane.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Texas Motor Speedway Debuts First Series of Digital Collectibles on RaceDayNFT.com to Kick Off Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Race Week

Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) will debut the next generation of NASCAR collectibles with a digital series of NFTs to kick off event week for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. Ten thousand FREE Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 commemorative ticket NFTs, including 500 golden tickets, will be available today at 1 p.m. ET on RaceDayNFT.com, a new fan-focused digital marketplace.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

