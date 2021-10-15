Mazezilla corn maze gets medieval for spooky season in Saylorsburg

SAYLORSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people are out enjoying the sun and having some fall family fun this year at Mazezilla.

The Mazezilla Corn Maze has been open for over 20 years. Each year they have a unique design for the corn maze. This year is a medieval theme.







“Picking some pumpkins, taking the kids out, enjoying the nice weather,” said Joshalyn Dunbar, of Palmerton.

Klingel’s farm has it all for fall pumpkin picking, a petting zoo, slides and of course, its 11-acre corn maze.

“I love putting smiles on people’s faces and them having a great time,” said Nathan Pysher, the General Manager of Mazezilla.

General manager Nathan Pysher says the farm started as a pumpkin patch and expanded into the corn maze in 1998.

Every year the farm selects a unique design for people to find in the corn maze. For 2021 they chose, ‘Medieval Mazezilla.’

“There are 11 punch stops, so there are different stops. You’re looking for a king, queen, the knight, stuff like that a sword, stuff like that that has to deal with Medieval times,” explained Pysher.

Joshalyn Dunbar says this is her family’s first time visiting the farm, “Lot of different things to do for the kids, definitely is a plus, especially for the little ones.”

They even took their own try at the maze.





“It was fun, definitely got lost,” said Dunbar.

With its popularity growing, Mazezilla is constantly expanding. This year, displaying their new jump pads. Fortunately, Pysher says they haven’t seen too many hiccups in their day-to-day due to the pandemic.

“We have a couple of activities that are on the back burner that we’re working on, but with COVID and getting supplies, and everything else, it’s just been a hard time getting out equipment in,” stated Pyser.

Inside the maze when it gets pretty dark as the sun goes down you should not be alarmed. You can look up towards the tower and a guide will help you out. N

