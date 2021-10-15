Canalside Burgers and Brew

Burger King UK is taking its burger game to the next level with the launch of its new Gourmet Kings. Burger King UK's Gourmet Kings lineup consists of two burgers made with a slew of premium ingredients, including angus beef. The first is the Steakhouse Angus King, which starts with a flame-grilled British and Irish Aberdeen Angus beef patty topped with clicked tomatoes, onions, rocket (arugula), mayonnaise, oak-smoked cheddar cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce – all served on a toasted golden brioche bun. The other new burger is the Argentinian Angus King, which features the same flame-grilled British and Irish Aberdeen Angus beef patty, but with a topping of onions, rocket (arugula), oak-smoked cheddar cheese, chili sauce, crispy onions, and chimichurri mayonnaise.
Comments / 0