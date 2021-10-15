Canalside Burgers and Brew

Mason County PUD 1 water foreman T.J. Goos grills burgers as about 400 Mason County PUD 1 customers and others picked up hamburgers, hot dogs, soft drinks, Olympic Mountain ice cream, conservation kits and goodie bags Friday as the utility hosted its 12th annual Drive Thru Customer and Community Appreciation Event. On Monday, PUD 1 shut its lobby to the public. "We reopened it in late July after 18 months of the lobby being closed, but with kids returning to school and getting exposed to the virus, several of our employees are now working from home and dealing with sick kids," General Manager Kristin Masteller wrote to the Journal. "I don't have enough staff to work the front counter and open the lobby." Mason PUD 1 has about 8,300 electric, water and wastewater customers.

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO