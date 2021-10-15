CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween Kills: Anthony Michael Hall Felt "Total Freedom" Taking Over Paul Rudd's Role

Cover picture for the articleBlumhouse's recent reboot of the Halloween franchise reset a lot of the franchise's continuity, keeping true to the events of the original 1978 film and continuing the story of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers in the present day. This restructuring of the complicated canon provided Halloween Kills with some creative freedom...

thedigitalfix.com

Halloween nearly crossed over with Hellraiser in Michael Myers vs. Pinhead

Two titans of terror nearly met in a horror movie so bonkers it would make Freddy vs. Jason look like a kids movie. OK, that might be a bit dramatic, but it’s a fact that Halloween’s Michael Myers nearly had a big screen battle with Hellraiser’s Pinhead. Cast your mind...
POPSUGAR

10 Actors Who Terrified Audiences as Michael Myers

For over 40 years, Michael Myers has been one of those horror villains who just keeps coming back. With the exception of the third film, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Myers has been the antagonist in every Halloween movie since the original. Many of the actors who have played the masked killer were stunt performers, while a handful of Myers's actors played unmasked versions of the villain.
ComicBook

Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Doesn't Think Franchise Can Be Satisfying Without Laurie and Michael Myers

Over the course of 12 films, Jamie Lee Curtis has played Laurie Strode in six Halloween films, while Laurie was played by Taylor Scout-Compton in two rebooted entries from filmmaker Rob Zombie. This means that four films don't feature narratives directly involving Laurie, with Curtis thinking that an integral component of the series' success is the dynamic between Laurie and the masked murderer Michael Myers. With 2022's Halloween Ends expected to be Curtis' final performance of Laurie Strode, it's hard to see how the series could earn more entries in the near future, but whatever the future might hold for the franchise, Curtis thinks the dynamic of Laurie and Michael is what makes any entry fulfilling.
floydct.com

Jamie Lee Curtis dresses up as mom Janet Leigh for premiere

Jamie Lee Curtis honoured her late mother, Janet Leigh, at the premiere of ‘Halloween Kills’. The 62-year-old actress attended the costume party screening of her latest movie – in which she reprises her role as Laurie Strode – at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday (12.10.21) and turned heads by dressing as her mom’s ‘Psycho’ character, Marion Crane.
Decider

Is ’Halloween’s Michael Myers Inspired By a Real Person?

Fans of the Halloween movie franchise may be wondering if serial killer Michael Myers is based on a true story. Well, as if the fictional character wasn’t creepy enough, we have even more eerie details for you. Myers has become one of the most recognizable masked killers in horror history,...
Collider

'Halloween': Why Michael Myers' Mask Never Looked Scary Again After John Carpenter's Original

The mask worn by knife-wielding madman Michael Myers in 1978's Halloween is the stuff of low-budget legend. John Carpenter, undoubtedly the Master of Horror but even more masterful at stretching a dime into gold, left the mask in the hands of production designer Tommy Lee Wallace, who famously purchased a William Shatner mask from a random Hollywood Boulevard costume shop for $1.98, spraypainted it white, and tinkered with the eye holes and hair a bit. The result, against all logic and reason, was and still is terrifying enough to become iconic shorthand for "scary murderer with a knife." It's the blankness, the utter lack of emotion at odds with the quick, effectively brutal physical violence Nick Castle brought to the role; that first Michael Myers mask is the embodiment of the nothingness at the center of a sociopath. It's improbably scary, but the real surprise came later. Here we are after 43 years, eleven sequels, and budgets ballooned well past what Carpenter was dealing with in '78, and Michael Myers' mask has somehow never looked as good as it did when someone bought Captain Kirk's face for less than $2 and slapped some spray paint over it.
TheWrap

Is Michael Myers Immortal? ‘Halloween Kills’ Director Weighs In

The ending of “Halloween Kills” leaves a few lingering questions, chief among them – is Michael Myers aka The Shape, the blank, remorseless killer from John Carpenter’s 1978 original and a new trilogy of films that began with 2018’s “Halloween,” continues with “Halloween Kills” and concludes with next year’s “Halloween Ends,” actually supernatural?
CinemaBlend

Halloween Kills Review: Michael Myers’ Shockingly Horrific Rampage Continues With A Smart Sequel

In 2018, my review of David Gordon Green’s Halloween likened the semi-reboot to a house refurbishment: taking a dilapidated mansion and working to restore it to its former glory. The original blueprints were whipped out, and all the garbage and needless accoutrements were stripped away as the production focused on further exploring the greatness in the foundation and original design. With smart, modern touches added, a hovel became a home – one perfectly built for Michael Myers to invade so that he can viciously murder all of the occupants.
/Film

Anthony Michael Hall Is Game To Return As Tommy Doyle In Halloween Ends [Exclusive]

Tommy Doyle plays a pretty big part in "Halloween Kills." And then he dies! As played by Anthony Michael Hall, Tommy is portrayed as the type of small-minded, bitter guy who never got any further than his own hometown. It's not the most well-written character, but I really bought into Hall's performance – he really does a good job of playing the type of guy you remember from high school; the guy who never amounted to much, and who still hangs around the same places from his youth, trying to reclaim some form of faded glory.
