Has Red Dead Redemption 2 been hiding a big GTA 6 clue since 2018? Speculation of exactly this has surfaced as a result of a new GTA 6 theory making the rounds, which claims to know when exactly Rockstar Games will reveal the next, and long-awaited, installment in the Grand Theft Auto series. And unlike most GTA 6 theories, there's something to this one, which involves an Easter Egg discovered in Red Dead Redemption 2 back in August. As you may remember, the Easter Egg involved a cryptic in-game latter between two characters that many players believed was not only symbolic of the relationship between Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive, but written by Dan Houser to his brother Sam.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO