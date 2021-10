Seattleites are determined trick-or-treaters. Rain or hail? No problem — there’s a fleece for that. But when the pandemic hit in 2020, and cities like Los Angeles canceled trick-or-treating, many people wondered if Halloween would become a ghost itself. Seattle neighborhoods met the challenge, however — in surprisingly creative ways. So even though the nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has cleared trick-or-treating outdoors this year — especially for those who are already vaccinated — folks who are feeling extra cautious may still like to repurpose these ideas on how to safely deliver spooky fun and candy at home or in the neighborhood.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO