Once upon a time, Culver's joked about releasing a burger with nothing but a giant cheese curd in place of a hamburger patty and its usual fixings. Friday, that item actually became a reality. While the real "CurderBurger" didn't look quite like the version shared earlier this year on April Fool's Day, it did include a whole lot of cheese. You see, Culver's is headquartered in Wisconsin — the land of cheese — and the chain is a staple amongst those in the upper-Midwest.

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO