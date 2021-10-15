CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Pick of the Day: Vulture Festival (in LA) 11/13 & 11/14

thecomedybureau.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile NYC is having it’s big ol’ New York Comedy Festival, LA isn’t just quietly having another week of the same (albeit, partially open) exciting comedy happening either. The Vulture Festival is set to...

thecomedybureau.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomedybureau.com

Adult Swim Festival Is Going Virtual Once Again 11/12 & 11/13

Whether you feel the pandemic is over or not, it’s undeniable that this past year and a half has shown the reach one could have by broadcasting a live performance onto the interwebs. That’s probably part of why the Adult Swim Festival is doing another virtual edition that will feature...
TV & VIDEOS
glasstire.com

Rockport Film Festival Returns Nov. 11-14

The Rockport Film Festival, an annual event on the Texas coast, showcases U.S. and foreign films, and will return for the event’s 15th year November 11-14. Of the more than 40 independent films on view this year, 16 are from Texas filmmakers. All screenings will take place at Movies Inc. Aransas in Aransas Pass, Texas, allowing patrons “to enjoy films rarely seen elsewhere without having to wait in long lines or navigate multiple theater venues.” The festival is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Rockport and Rockport Center for the Arts.
ROCKPORT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Unprotected Sets (in LA) 10/26-10/29

Unprotected Sets, Epix’s pretty unfiltered stand-up series, is not only returning to do another go around with a handful of very damn funny folks, but they’re going to up the ante by having each of them do an hour special, which you can (and very much should) go see in LA (especially no one really gets to truly headline around these parts very much).
TV & VIDEOS
thecomedybureau.com

The Saucy Show – Warehouse Edition (in LA)

Welcome to The Saucy Show. A comedy show with a different sauce everytime. It’s THIRSTY THURSDAY so who gives AF!!! Let’s throw on our first costumes of the year and jump on a dance floor to kick back and listen to some jokes. These comics are hilarious and they’re showing up just for you.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thecomedybureau.com

Stonestreet Comedy Hour Presents: Scary Stories Around the Campfire (in NYC)

A chill’s in the air, but that won’t stop us from gathering around a crackling campfire to share some scary stories — about the things that go bump in the night, events that cannot be explained, and that GOD-AWFUL DMV!!! Bring your marshmallow sticks to this ultimate roasting session. Featuring:
TV & VIDEOS
thecomedybureau.com

Good Halloween Night! (in LA)

Welcome to Good Halloween Night! An awesome halloween-themed comedy show that is guaranteed to be buckets of fun, leaving you laughing and a little creeped out. Legendary lineup – we got Isabella Gerasole , Amritha Dhaliwal, Ian Abramson, Mav Viola ,Dean Evans and an incredible surprise guest that will leave you totally freaked. Hosted by totally normal guys Eli Leonard & Will Duncan.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niecy Nash
Person
Mira Sorvino
thecomedybureau.com

Cabernet Cabaret with Guest Host Larry Owens (in NYC)

Honey, it’s time for the Cabernet Cabaret with Catherine Cohen! Every Wednesday at Club Cumming, featuring NYC’s most effervescent performer. Prepare yourself for an elegant evening of song, storytelling, and standup comedy from the buzziest names in the biz. It’s time to wine and whine. ***PLEASE NOTE: Larry Owens will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Zach Zucker Residency-Work in Progress (in LA) 10/24-10/29

We sincerely hope that in the last several months, whether in LA or NYC (or even London) that you’ve got to catch the insanely fun comedy/clowning/character/music variety extravaganza that is Stamptown. If so, you’ve gotten to take in the masterful comedic verve of Zach Zucker (as the character Jack Tucker) and be taken on one hell of a ride.
ENTERTAINMENT
thecomedybureau.com

The Comedy Bureau Field Report Ep. 82: Jeena Bloom & Forward Moving Needles

There is so much happening with comedians that are trans that has nothing to do with Dave Chappelle. This week’s guest, the splendid Jeena Bloom, is proof positive that there is much to be celebrated and enjoyed with the comedic stylings of many trans men and women just like comedians of any other background. That includes stand-up, TV, movies, podcasts, etc. as well as thorough discussion of local neighborhoods in LA and NYC (neighborhood maps per the podcast conversation linked below). Also, “hot” takes on Mel Brooks’ History of the World Part 2, Tarantino thinking about doing a comedy, and, oh yeah, that Chappelle mess over at Netflix (NOTE: this podcast was recorded on 10/19/21, the day before the #NetflixWalkout).
ENTERTAINMENT
thecomedybureau.com

mel brooks

Screening the Mel Brooks comedy classic Young Frankenstein at what used to be an old movie theater, but now is a booming comedy-focused venue sounds like a pretty swell Halloween, don’t you?. Well, that’s what’s in store for Halloween night at Dynasty Typewriter along with an accompanying costume contest! If...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vulture#Nyc#Insecure#Romy Michelle#High School Reunion
thecomedybureau.com

Clown Zoo (in LA)

WEDNESDAY AT 12:30PM PT! The clowns are back with another open rehearsal as we build a clown mask show at The Old Zoo enclosures. Come sit on a blanket at a safe social distance and watch as we create a masterpiece. Starring: Bill O’Neill, Chad Damiani, Courtney Pauroso, Corey Podell,...
ANIMALS
thecomedybureau.com

jeena bloom

The Comedy Bureau Field Report Ep. 82: Jeena Bloom & Forward Moving Needles. There is so much happening with comedians that are trans that has nothing to do with Dave Chappelle. This week’s guest, the splendid Jeena Bloom, is proof positive that there is much to be celebrated and enjoyed with the comedic stylings of many trans men and women just like comedians of any other background. That includes stand-up, TV, movies, podcasts, etc. as well as thorough discussion of local neighborhoods in LA and NYC (neighborhood maps per the podcast conversation linked below). Also, “hot” takes on Mel Brooks’ History of the World Part 2, Tarantino thinking about doing a comedy, and, oh yeah, that Chappelle mess over at Netflix (NOTE: this podcast was recorded on 10/19/21, the day before the #NetflixWalkout).
ENTERTAINMENT
thecomedybureau.com

yard theater

Pick of the Day: Zach Zucker Residency-Work in Progress (in LA) 10/24-10/29. We sincerely hope that in the last several months, whether in LA or NYC (or even London) that you’ve got to catch the insanely fun comedy/clowning/character/music variety extravaganza that is Stamptown. If so, you’ve gotten to take in the masterful comedic verve of Zach Zucker (as the character Jack Tucker) and be taken on one hell of a ride.
THEATER & DANCE
thecomedybureau.com

Wet Hot American Comedy (in LA)

It’s time for spooky season with Stoned Cold Berk Austin! Trick or treat yo’ self and come to our new show, Wet Hot American Comedy, a Somi Somi Production. We’re so excited for our first show back and this HAUNTINGLY hilarious lineup…. FEATURING:. Becca Greenberg. Charlie Landsman. Harper Rose Drummond.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
thecomedybureau.com

Big Grande Live on Set: A Taped Comedy Special (in LA)

Big Grande (podcasts, live shows, television, film, internet) is taping a live comedy special on a professional set, in full wardrobe and makeup, with a professional film crew. The only caveat is that we have no idea what we’re walking into until we step on stage. We’ve hired a group of talented professionals to put in all the work of a live play, other than the script.
TV & VIDEOS
thecomedybureau.com

solomon georgio

It has been a minute (several minutes actually) since Kyle Ayers’ fantastic show/podcast Never Seen It where comedians reimagine celebrated, beloved movies that they have never seen and then do a table read of their version. We still can’t forget how funny the heavy metal take of Mary Poppins by...
TV & VIDEOS
thecomedybureau.com

wanda sykes

Karen Kilgariff will take another “lovely” stroll down memory lane with Wanda Sykes and Sue Murphy as they watch and riff off of old sets of theirs from decades ago for another round of Throwback. Normally in the Lab, this edition will be in the Main Room at The Hollywood...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy