Pick of the Day: Vulture Festival (in LA) 11/13 & 11/14

The Comedy Bureau Field Report Ep. 82: Jeena Bloom & Forward Moving Needles. There is so much happening with comedians that are trans that has nothing to do with Dave Chappelle. This week’s guest, the splendid Jeena Bloom, is proof positive that there is much to be celebrated and enjoyed with the comedic stylings of many trans men and women just like comedians of any other background. That includes stand-up, TV, movies, podcasts, etc. as well as thorough discussion of local neighborhoods in LA and NYC (neighborhood maps per the podcast conversation linked below). Also, “hot” takes on Mel Brooks’ History of the World Part 2, Tarantino thinking about doing a comedy, and, oh yeah, that Chappelle mess over at Netflix (NOTE: this podcast was recorded on 10/19/21, the day before the #NetflixWalkout).

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO