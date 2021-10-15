CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500 sees biggest weekly rise since July as stocks rally on earnings

By William Watts
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stocks ended higher Friday, booking solid weekly gains for major indexes as investors cheered a strong start to earnings season and data showing stronger-than-expected September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced around 383 points,...

