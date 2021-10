The Washington County master gardeners held their annual fall plant swap on Saturday, September 25 as part of the Nashville Fall Festival. It was nice to actually be able to trade plants once again since it was not allowed last year due to COVID. There were six tables of wonderful plants and bulbs to swap or just take. Everyone enjoyed sharing information about the plants and answering questions. The Master Gardeners helping this year were Will Summers, Linda Summers, Leora McTall, Janet Klie, Julie Karmeier, Majo Bates and Felicity Rixmann (not shown).

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO