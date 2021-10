The search for a missing New Hampshire boy ended tragically Saturday with the announcement that a body believed to be his was found in a Massachusetts state park. The news concludes a massive multi-state hunt for Elijah Lewis’ whereabouts. Since first learning that the 5-year-old was missing on Oct. 14, officials in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York have searched to find the boy, locate his caretakers, and understand how long he had been missing.

