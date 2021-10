Through the first five weeks of the Defensive End Chris Jones experiment, results have been discouraging. After a two-sack debut against the Browns in the season opener, Jones has struggled in three games since, and will miss the Week 6 game in Washington with a wrist injury. Once he's healthy, how should the Chiefs bring Jones back inside? Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson joined 610's The Drive early this week to give his take:

