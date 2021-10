We knew that Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 was going to be emotional for Baker going into it; yet, we still didn’t see this story coming. Per some of the details heading into the hour, we know that Abigail was going to be put in a tough spot. Her husband Brian was set to be accused of police brutality and because of that, she had to walk a thin line between her job and her personal life. When Frank made a blistering statement against Brian, she couldn’t help but take it personally. Was he harder on him because of who he was married to? She questioned him on that and Frank denied it.

