Ice Water Games (Tenderfoot Tactics) have announced Wildflower: From the Embers, a new story-driven RPG that focuses on a young witch and her life in a new town. Sounds like quite a varied game too, taking elements from their previous games blended with something new. It has the magical combat from Tenderfoot Tactics with a bigger map and a focus on scale with some units being massive plus you're dealing with emotional attributes and abilities, visibility and stealth. Then there's also the gardening that builds off their earlier title Viridi and cooking inspired by Breath of the Wild.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO