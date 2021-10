“Science really does advance one funeral at a time,” proclaimed a 2019 headline in the trade magazine Chemistry World.1 It explained the phenomenon by which superstar academics often hoover up outsized funding, thereby crowding out potential disruptive ideas, which often flourish after the demise of the superstar. The idea is not so different from that of German theoretical physicist Max Planck, who famously observed in 1950 that “a new scientific truth does not triumph by convincing its opponents and making them see the light, but rather because its opponents eventually die, and a new generation grows up that is familiar with it.” There are lessons for Bitcoin in these insights.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO