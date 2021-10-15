UConn Dairy Bar prepares special batch of ice cream for President Biden, source says
By Peter Yankowski
New Haven Register
10 days ago
STORRS — President Joe Biden is known to have a sweet tooth for ice cream and he’ll be leaving Connecticut with some of its finest from the UConn Dairy Bar. The nearly 70-year-old establishment was preparing a special batch for...
STORRS - The University of Connecticut campus was buzzing with activity Friday afternoon as President Joe Biden paid a visit. This marked the first time since 1995 that a president made an appearance at the university. At that time, President Bill Clinton dedicated the Thomas J. Dodd Research Center. The...
Music has almost always been a part of her life, but Nadia Aguilar-Steinberg never thought she would sing for the president. "Everything that I've done in my life kind of led me to this point," Aguilar-Steinberg said. Before President Biden's arrival, the UConn grad student got a call. It was...
President Biden repeated a heartfelt yet factually challenged story about an Amtrak employee during a speech Monday in New Jersey. For the fifth time during his presidency, Biden told a story dating back to when he was vice president about a lighthearted encounter with former Amtrak employee Angelo Negri. "I...
A delicious ice cream treat is by far one of the best ways to beat the heat. And let's be honest, even if the weather is a bit cooler, you still want some ice cream, right? Of course you do! Here are the top 3 locations to pick up some ice cream right here in the Cuyahoga Falls area.
TRENTON, NJ – Gas prices in New Jersey have hit a record 7-year high just weeks after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy promised tax relief. That relief was supposed to come on October 1st, when the New Jersey gas tax was supposed to be lowered by 8.3 cents. This weekend,...
President Joe Biden is returning to New Jersey on Monday, just eight days before Gov. Phil Murphy asks the voters for a second term, on an official trip to tout his agenda. The White House said Wednesday that Biden will travel to Newark will discuss the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which includes $12.3 billion for New Jersey as well as funding to be tapped to build the long-awaited Gateway Tunnel under the Hudson River, and the separate spending bill now being negotiated between progressive and moderate Democratic members of Congress.
The Alabama National Fair has plenty of great food and drinks to enjoy. As part of our “Fair Food Fight,” Alabama News Network is highlighting some of the foods and drinks you like best. Ribbon fries and ice cream are two treats that many of you look forward to eating...
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Our Strawberry Champagne Ice Cream Floats are the perfect drink for holiday parties, Christmas Eve, and your New Year’s Eve bash. Quick and easy to make, this drink combines your favorite dessert with your favorite cocktail.
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians, was released from a Washington hospital Monday morning after an overnight stay early in his 12-day visit to the United States Bartholomew, 81, was scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden later Monday at the White House, and also to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken The patriarch “is feeling well and is ready to continue” his official visit Monday, according to a tweet from Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.Bartholomew is the patriarch of Constantinople, based in Turkey. He is considered first among equals among...
President Joe Biden said Monday he hopes Democrats will strike a deal on two massive spending packages this week and make America the "most advanced country in the world" again.
Speaking at the start of a crucial period for his presidency and the Democratic Party's wider fortunes, Biden urged a deal on a social spending bill expected to weigh in at a little less than $2 trillion and an infrastructure bill worth $1.2 trillion.
He said he wanted a deal by the end of this week, when he flies to two summits in Europe.
"That's my hope," he told reporters, adding that talks on Sunday with one of the main obstacles to agreement, moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, "went well."
KEARNY, N.J., Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday held out hope for an agreement on his major spending plans before attending a climate summit in Scotland, while the White House said Democratic negotiators were closing in on a deal. "Let's get this done. Let's move!" said...
Ridgewood NJ, a liberal group recently assembled a focus group of progressive and moderate Democrats in the swing state of Pennsylvania. All of the participants had voted for Biden in 2020. Jonathan Last, editor of The Bulwark summarizes the group’s findings:. Every single one of them thought Biden was doing...
Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
GOV. ROY COOPER, (D) NORTH CAROLINA: Do you have plans to visit the southern border. JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I have been there before, and I haven't -- I know it well. I guess I should go down, but the whole point of it is I haven't had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down.
Comments / 0