CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

UConn Dairy Bar prepares special batch of ice cream for President Biden, source says

By Peter Yankowski
ncadvertiser.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTORRS — President Joe Biden is known to have a sweet tooth for ice cream and he’ll be leaving Connecticut with some of its finest from the UConn Dairy Bar. The nearly 70-year-old establishment was preparing a special batch for...

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Day

Ideologies clash as President Biden rededicates UConn human rights center

Storrs — President Joe Biden arrived at the University of Connecticut on Friday afternoon to recognize a longtime friend: former U.S. Sen. Chris Dodd. But he also used the presidential visit, the highlight of the dedication of the Dodd Center — which the UConn board of trustees decided to rename after both Chris Dodd and his late father, Thomas Dodd, also a former senator — to tout his administration's stances on human rights and to warn that democracies around the world are at a crossroads.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bristol Press

President Joe Biden visits UConn, honors old friend

STORRS - The University of Connecticut campus was buzzing with activity Friday afternoon as President Joe Biden paid a visit. This marked the first time since 1995 that a president made an appearance at the university. At that time, President Bill Clinton dedicated the Thomas J. Dodd Research Center. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WPRI

Biden to visit Hartford, UConn Friday

President Joe Biden discusses his 'Build Back Better' Agenda in Hartford. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights at UConn. Central Falls woman arraigned on false police report charge. VIDEO NOW: Lara and Pires sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Greatist

Our Favorite Ice Cream Parlors That Ship Nationwide

All featured products are curated independently by our editors. When you buy something through our retail links, we may receive a commission. Summer may be over but it’s never a bad time for ice cream; even if you don’t regularly reach for a pint once the temperature drops, you’ll at least need a scoop or two for your autumn apple desserts and pumpkin pies. And sure, you could grab a generic carton from the grocery store or dash to the corner store to satisfy that craving, but sometimes you simply need something a little more special.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Jim Woods

Where To Get Amazing Ice Cream

A delicious ice cream treat is by far one of the best ways to beat the heat. And let's be honest, even if the weather is a bit cooler, you still want some ice cream, right? Of course you do! Here are the top 3 locations to pick up some ice cream right here in the Cuyahoga Falls area.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
theridgewoodblog.net

Even Biden Voters Think He is Doing a Bad Job

Ridgewood NJ, a liberal group recently assembled a focus group of progressive and moderate Democrats in the swing state of Pennsylvania. All of the participants had voted for Biden in 2020. Jonathan Last, editor of The Bulwark summarizes the group’s findings:. Every single one of them thought Biden was doing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy#Ice Cream Cone#Food Drink#Storrs#The Uconn Dairy Bar#College Of Agriculture#Apizza
NJ.com

Biden to visit N.J. on Monday, just 8 days before election for governor

President Joe Biden is returning to New Jersey on Monday, just eight days before Gov. Phil Murphy asks the voters for a second term, on an official trip to tout his agenda. The White House said Wednesday that Biden will travel to Newark will discuss the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which includes $12.3 billion for New Jersey as well as funding to be tapped to build the long-awaited Gateway Tunnel under the Hudson River, and the separate spending bill now being negotiated between progressive and moderate Democratic members of Congress.
NEWARK, NJ
princesspinkygirl.com

Strawberry Champagne Ice Cream Floats

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Our Strawberry Champagne Ice Cream Floats are the perfect drink for holiday parties, Christmas Eve, and your New Year’s Eve bash. Quick and easy to make, this drink combines your favorite dessert with your favorite cocktail.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Orthodox patriarch released from hospital, set to meet Biden

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians, was released from a Washington hospital Monday morning after an overnight stay early in his 12-day visit to the United States Bartholomew, 81, was scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden later Monday at the White House, and also to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken The patriarch “is feeling well and is ready to continue” his official visit Monday, according to a tweet from Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.Bartholomew is the patriarch of Constantinople, based in Turkey. He is considered first among equals among...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AFP

Biden pushes Democrats to approve spending packages this week

President Joe Biden said Monday he hopes Democrats will strike a deal on two massive spending packages this week and make America the "most advanced country in the world" again. Speaking at the start of a crucial period for his presidency and the Democratic Party's wider fortunes, Biden urged a deal on a social spending bill expected to weigh in at a little less than $2 trillion and an infrastructure bill worth $1.2 trillion. He said he wanted a deal by the end of this week, when he flies to two summits in Europe. "That's my hope," he told reporters, adding that talks on Sunday with one of the main obstacles to agreement, moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, "went well."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy