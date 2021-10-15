UConn Dairy Bar prepares special batch of ice cream for President Biden, source says
By Peter Yankowski
ncadvertiser.com
10 days ago
STORRS — President Joe Biden is known to have a sweet tooth for ice cream and he’ll be leaving Connecticut with some of its finest from the UConn Dairy Bar. The nearly 70-year-old establishment was preparing a special batch for...
Storrs — President Joe Biden arrived at the University of Connecticut on Friday afternoon to recognize a longtime friend: former U.S. Sen. Chris Dodd. But he also used the presidential visit, the highlight of the dedication of the Dodd Center — which the UConn board of trustees decided to rename after both Chris Dodd and his late father, Thomas Dodd, also a former senator — to tout his administration's stances on human rights and to warn that democracies around the world are at a crossroads.
STORRS - The University of Connecticut campus was buzzing with activity Friday afternoon as President Joe Biden paid a visit. This marked the first time since 1995 that a president made an appearance at the university. At that time, President Bill Clinton dedicated the Thomas J. Dodd Research Center. The...
President Joe Biden discusses his 'Build Back Better' Agenda in Hartford. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights at UConn. Central Falls woman arraigned on false police report charge. VIDEO NOW: Lara and Pires sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder.
President Biden repeated a heartfelt yet factually challenged story about an Amtrak employee during a speech Monday in New Jersey. For the fifth time during his presidency, Biden told a story dating back to when he was vice president about a lighthearted encounter with former Amtrak employee Angelo Negri. "I...
Ridgewood NJ, a liberal group recently assembled a focus group of progressive and moderate Democrats in the swing state of Pennsylvania. All of the participants had voted for Biden in 2020. Jonathan Last, editor of The Bulwark summarizes the group’s findings:. Every single one of them thought Biden was doing...
TRENTON, NJ – Gas prices in New Jersey have hit a record 7-year high just weeks after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy promised tax relief. That relief was supposed to come on October 1st, when the New Jersey gas tax was supposed to be lowered by 8.3 cents. This weekend,...
(JTA) — For Jerry Greenfield, being accused of antisemitism is “painful.” For Ben Cohen, it’s “absurd.” But both of the founders of the famed ice cream brand stand behind the decision to stop selling their products in the West Bank. “I think Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever are being characterized...
President Joe Biden is returning to New Jersey on Monday, just eight days before Gov. Phil Murphy asks the voters for a second term, on an official trip to tout his agenda. The White House said Wednesday that Biden will travel to Newark will discuss the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which includes $12.3 billion for New Jersey as well as funding to be tapped to build the long-awaited Gateway Tunnel under the Hudson River, and the separate spending bill now being negotiated between progressive and moderate Democratic members of Congress.
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians, was released from a Washington hospital Monday morning after an overnight stay early in his 12-day visit to the United States Bartholomew, 81, was scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden later Monday at the White House, and also to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken The patriarch “is feeling well and is ready to continue” his official visit Monday, according to a tweet from Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.Bartholomew is the patriarch of Constantinople, based in Turkey. He is considered first among equals among...
President Joe Biden said Monday he hopes Democrats will strike a deal on two massive spending packages this week and make America the "most advanced country in the world" again.
Speaking at the start of a crucial period for his presidency and the Democratic Party's wider fortunes, Biden urged a deal on a social spending bill expected to weigh in at a little less than $2 trillion and an infrastructure bill worth $1.2 trillion.
He said he wanted a deal by the end of this week, when he flies to two summits in Europe.
"That's my hope," he told reporters, adding that talks on Sunday with one of the main obstacles to agreement, moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, "went well."
