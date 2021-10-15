CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football scores, schedule and highlights for week 9

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
 10 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week 9 of the high school football season is here and that means there’s only two weeks left in the regular season. League titles and playoff hopes are on the line and NBC4 has you covered on Football Friday Nite starting at 11:15 p.m.

Below is a list of games that will be shown on NBC4:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

