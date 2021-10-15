CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers advance to NLCS on controversial check-swing strike three

By Sarah Dewberry
WTVR-TV
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame 5 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Fransisco on Thursday was nothing short of a thriller after LA advanced to the NLCS on a controversial check-swing strike three. The thrilling finish occurred with two outs...

www.wtvr.com

