Ohio State

Ohio State seeking fan-inspired turf designs

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
 10 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —  The Ohio State Department of Athletics is seeking fan-inspired design concepts for the new artificial turf that will replace the current turf in Ohio Stadium.

Fans can submit their design concepts for what they’d like the new turf to look like to New Turf Design . An internal department panel will review the submitted designs and ultimately create the new look of the field.

Designs can be submitted beginning Oct. 15 through Friday, Oct. 29.

Submissions to the link above can be in the form of photographs or PDFs. Children are also encouraged to have fun with the design and submit their ideas as well.

The turf will be placed in the Horseshoe by the time OSU plays its 2022 football season, which includes home games against Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

NBC4 Columbus

Comparison: Ryan Day to Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, Jim Harbaugh

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is the ninth-highest-paid college football coach in the nation, according to a new ranking. Day, who will earn $6.6 million this year, has moved up a few notches in the last 12 months. Last year Day ranked No. 12, according to USA Today. The nation’s highest-paid coach […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

First park in USA for social justice opens in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Quotes from scripture and words of wisdom from religious and civic leaders now grace 37 stones at the Washington Gladden Social Justice Park on the city’s east side. Along this new “Pathway of Justice,” each stone provides a moment of quiet reflection and a ray of hope for a brighter tomorrow. “We’re […]
COLUMBUS, OH
