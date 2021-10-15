CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam Martin — Heavens Above

By Larry Grooms
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Cam Martin could walk or talk, his mother prophetically wrote in the baby book that he seemed to have a fascination for airplanes. First flight at age two was with his father piloting a rented yellow Piper Cub. Cam says, “Apparently there wasn’t a time I wasn’t interested in...

On this Date

Oct. 23, 1952: The Hughes XH-17 “Flying Crane” made its first flight. The giant helicopter was tested in Culver City, Calif., over a three-year period. The Flying Crane was the first helicopter project for the helicopter division of Hughes Aircraft Company. The XH-17, which had a two-bladed main rotor system with a diameter of 134 feet, still holds the world record for flying with the largest rotor system. It was capable of flying at a gross weight of more than 50,000 pounds, but proved too inefficient and cumbersome to be mass-produced beyond the prototype unit. The XH-17 was a heavy-lift rotorcraft that was designed to lift loads in excess of 15 metric tons. To speed construction, parts of the XH-17 were scavenged from other aircraft. The front wheels came from a North American B-25 Mitchell and the rear wheels from a Douglas C-54 Skymaster. The fuel tank was a bomb bay-mounted unit from a Boeing B-29 Superfortress. The cockpit was from a Waco CG-15 military glider and the tail rotor from a Sikorsky H-19 Chickasaw was used for yaw control.
Women in Aviation inspire future aviators

Women in Aviation International’s annual Girls in Aviation Day event in Mesa, Ariz., Sept. 25, 2021, included Airmen from Davis-Monthan’s 55th Electronic Combat Group and 354th Fighter Squadron. The annual event is held in multiple locations across the country and introduces girls ages 8-17 to career fields in aviation and...
Contracts Briefs

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Md., is awarded a $154,107,055 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering support for the rapid integration of command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems onboard small and large craft, commercial and militarized vehicles, transit cases, mobile communications, fixed base stations, command centers, and intelligence systems in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Webster Outlying Field, Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Md., (56 percent); and Jacksonville, Fla., (44 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042122D0001).
Stryker Brigade tests Army’s newest mounted GPS devices

Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division tested the Army’s next-generation Assured Positioning Navigation and Timing solution at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., which allows Soldiers to maintain integrity of position and timing in GPS-contested environments. The Mounted Assured Position Navigation and Timing will integrate across the Army’s wheeled and tracked...
K-12 students challenged to design Moon-digging robots

NASA is looking for young engineers to help design a new robot concept for an excavation mission on the Moon. The Lunabotics Junior Contest is open to K-12 students in U.S. public and private schools, as well as home-schoolers. The competition, which is a collaboration between NASA and Future Engineers,...
Army’s opens ‘Dragon’s Lair’ to all military services

The U.S. Army soldier innovation program dubbed “Dragon’s Lair” is set to open to U.S. service members across all services and units. Last November, the Army’s XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, N.C., initiated the Dragon’s Lair program, a “Shark Tank”-style competition in which soldiers from across the Army pitched their innovations to a panel of civilian tech experts and military leaders.
DART arrives at final stop before launch

Just two days after leaving the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Md., in a specialized container carefully strapped to the deck of a semi-trailer truck, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft arrived in California, it’s final stop here on Earth. The truck, spacecraft, and a small motorcade...
Creech airmen graduate from ALS

With every generation of Airman, there comes a new wave of innovation, leadership, and pride. These Hunter Airmen from the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., recently graduated Airman Leadership School with flying colors. John L Levitow Award — Staff Sgt. Andrew, 15th ATKS. Distinguished...
Davis-Monthan Airman graduates Army’s Air Assault School

Fort Campbell, Ky., the home of the Army’s Air Assault School, brought U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Rybicky, 68th Rescue Squadron medical logistician and 349 other military personnel together to complete begin the course on Jul. 27, 2021. Aug. 10, 2021. At the end of the 11-day course, many...
Raytheon Missiles & Defense supporting emerging talent in southern Arizona

The Pima JTED, or Joint Technical Education District, offers free training to high-schoolers across 12,000 miles. If Elena Chanes Martinez hadn’t heard of Pima JTED as a high school freshman, her life would’ve been “really different,” she said. “I wouldn’t want to be in the military and probably wouldn’t even be into drones or robotics.”
BAE Systems’ and SNC’s open architecture sigint technology selected for U.S. Air Force program

The BAE Sytems-Sierra Nevada Corporation team has received a contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide a prototype design for the next-generation open architecture signals intelligence technology under its Global High-altitude Open-system Sensor Technology program. The award continues BAE Systems, Inc.’s development efforts to provide full-spectrum awareness and actionable...
U.S. Marines acquires two more MQ-9A Reapers

The U.S. Marine Corps has taken ownership of two previously leased MQ-9A Reaper Block 5 unmanned air vehicles. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems completed the transfer of the two Reapers on Oct. 15, 2021. The aircraft has been operated by the Marine Corps since 2018 under a Company Owned/Company Operated lease...
Headline — October 22

North Korea has hit back at U.S. criticism over its test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile this week, saying it was rightfully exercising its rights for self-defense and that the weapon doesnít specifically target the United States. The command investigation report’s “accountability” section recommends disciplinary action against 36 Navy officials,...
Radio personality Robin Quivers is also Air Force veteran

Robin Quivers is best known for being Howard Stern’s radio sidekick. But besides being a radio personality, Quivers is an author, actor, racecar driver, philanthropist, nurse — and an Air Force veteran. Quivers was born Aug. 8, 1952, in Pikesville, Md. Her mother was a homemaker and her father was...
Multi-capable Airmen come together for Exercise Bushwhacker 21-07

Airmen from Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., implemented the Dynamic Wing concept with Exercise Bushwhacker 21-07, Oct. 4-8, 2021. This exercise helped broaden and refine skillsets DM Airmen gain from training outside of their career specialties to provide the wing the ability to rapidly deploy agile and self-sufficient forces.
Deep Space Food Challenge winners named

Variety, nutrition, and taste are some considerations when developing food for astronauts. For NASA’s Deep Space Food Challenge, students, chefs, small businesses, and others whipped up novel food technology designs to bring new solutions to the table. NASA has selected 18 U.S. teams to receive a total of $450,000 for...
Contracts Briefs

L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Melbourne, Fla., has been awarded a $120,766,929 fixed-price incentive-firm contract for a ground-based, deployable electronic warfare capability to reversibly deny satellite communications, early warning, and propaganda. This contract provides for the upgrades of 16 Counter Communications Block 10.2 fielded systems which currently operate at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., and classified deployed locations outside the continental U.S. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition in which two offers were received. Fiscal 2021 Space Force procurement funding in the amount of $25,766,547 is being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA8819-22-C-0001).
