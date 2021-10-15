CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

DC Preview: Green Lantern #7

 10 days ago
The mystery of the Dark Sectors begins to unravel. To rescue Kilowog and his squad of surviving Lanterns, John enters the realm of the Golden Centurions and their mysterious master, the...

aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman/Catwoman #8

Setting new boundaries in their relationship leads to conflict at home and on the mean streets of Gotham for Batman and Catwoman. With opportunists like the Penguin waiting in the wings to strike, our hero becomes more vulnerable than ever. Meanwhile, Phantasm locates her target—The Joker!. Batman/Catwoman #8. Written by...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Nubia and the Amazons #1

After the thrilling events of Infinite Frontier, Nubia becomes queen of Themyscira, but the new title also brings challenges. With the unexpected arrival of new Amazons, our hero is forced to reckon with her past and forge a new path forward for her sisters. Little does she know, a great evil grows beneath the island and it’s up to this former guardian of Doom’s Doorway to unite her tribe before paradise is lost forever! This unforgettable miniseries from writers Vita Ayala and Stephanie Williams, along with all-star artist Alitha Martinez (Future State) brings the fan-favorite character back to the DCU for good. After Nubia, the world of the Amazons will never be the same!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Legends of the Dark Knight Vol 2 #6

Two Gotham City horror stories! One following a possessed Solomon Grundy and the other a story where Batman is forced to join forces with Killer Croc!. Like what we do here at AIPT? Consider supporting us and independent comics journalism by becoming a patron today! In addition to our sincere thanks, you can browse AIPT ad-free, gain access to our vibrant Discord community of patrons and staff members, get trade paperbacks sent to your house every month, and a lot more. Click the button below to get started!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman Vs Bigby A Wolf In Gotham #2

Taking down the big bad wolf is at the top of Batman’s agenda, but the Dark Knight is the least of Bigby’s concerns. He has the pulse of more sinister forces at work when he takes to the streets to track down a magical book that’s gone missing from Fabletown!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: RWBY Justice League #7

The tide has shifted around Remnant, and Team RWBY is on their heels. They’re surrounded on all sides with nowhere left to turn. If Team RWBY and their new powerful friends can’t stand against this final wave, then it’s the end of Remnant, permanently!. RWBY Justice League #7. Written by...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Marauders #25

QUEEN OF DIAMOND! You don’t cross Emma Frost…even if she was the one who crossed you first. The Marauders’ trip into space gets bloody—and in space, no one can hear you bleed. Written by: Gerry Duggan. Art by: Phil Noto. Cover by: Matt Wilson. Page Count: 28 Pages. Release Date:...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Harley Quinn #8

Sorry, Harley’s not here right now, but this is her trusted sidekick Kevin, and I’m happy to be keeping watch over the streets of Gotham. The city’s gone a little crazy with the Magistrate’s forces cracking down. I just hope that Harley’s mission to Alley Town with Catwoman and the Gardener is successful in finding the missing piece of Poison Ivy that could be the very key to saving Gotham. In the meantime, I’ll help put fires out around Gotham…literally…and I might get some unexpected help in the process!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Checkmate #5

Ripped from the pages of Justice League! As Checkmate digs deeper, it’s obvious that what Leviathan is selling is a dirty lie that cannot sustain itself…so Checkmate has to…INFILTRATE LEVIATHAN. But with Checkmate being so outside of the system, once any of them go undercover, they are officially…not on our side.
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – DC vs Vampires #1

Having faced a zombie apocalypse in DCeased, the DC Universe now comes under attack again, this time not from the walking dead but rather the undead with the launch of the new limited series DC vs Vampires this coming Tuesday; check out a preview of the first issue here…. In...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Superman: Son of Kal-El #4

Kal-El has left, and the weight of the world now rests on his son’s shoulders. Powerful forces have been threatened by Jon Kent’s first leaps in his father’s boots. It’s hard to hurt a man of steel, but his loved ones make a much easier target. Jon’s world is about to come crashing down.
COMICS
ComicBook

Green Lantern, Super Sons, and More Animated Movies Announced by DC

DC Comics fans are getting Green Lantern, Super Sons, and more animated films in 2022. DC FanDome revealed that Catwoman: Hunted would be at the center of this animated slate for next year. But, the rest of the DC Universe would not be far behind. Green Lantern: Beware My Power was just announced alongside Battle of the Super Sons. Younger fans aren't going to be left out of the fun with Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse. DC Showcase - Constantine: House of Mystery will play host to a bunch of animated shorts centered around the titular Hellblazer. If that wasn't enough, DC is also rolling out a 4K Ultra HD release of Batman: The Long Halloween - Deluxe Edition. That version of the animated film will kick the action up to an R-rating while also connecting the two halves of that film for easier viewing.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Suicide Squad #8

Stuck in Hell, the Squad’s only chance for survival is…Ambush Bug?! While one Squad deals with its newest fourth wall-breaking member, Peacemaker and his crew fight for survival as they hunt for the Swamp Thing!. Suicide Squad #8. Written by Robbie Thompson. Art by Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira. Release Date:...
COMICS
aiptcomics

FairSquare Comics Preview: Intertwined

A hate crime triggering disturbance within the Elements. A mysterious league of protectors operating in the shadows. A legacy to protect. A city to save from filth and corruption. A girl who has to pose as a man to protect herself and her Asian Jewish heritage. A young student lost in a concrete jungle he never chose to visit.
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

