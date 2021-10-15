DC Preview: Green Lantern #7

DC Comics fans are getting Green Lantern, Super Sons, and more animated films in 2022. DC FanDome revealed that Catwoman: Hunted would be at the center of this animated slate for next year. But, the rest of the DC Universe would not be far behind. Green Lantern: Beware My Power was just announced alongside Battle of the Super Sons. Younger fans aren't going to be left out of the fun with Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse. DC Showcase - Constantine: House of Mystery will play host to a bunch of animated shorts centered around the titular Hellblazer. If that wasn't enough, DC is also rolling out a 4K Ultra HD release of Batman: The Long Halloween - Deluxe Edition. That version of the animated film will kick the action up to an R-rating while also connecting the two halves of that film for easier viewing.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO