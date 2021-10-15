CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Celebrity narrators returning to Epcot’s Candlelight Processional: See the list so far

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 10 days ago
One of the most beloved traditions of all at Walt Disney World is the Candlelight Processional in Epcot's World Showcase.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Celebrity narrators are returning to Epcot’s Candlelight Processional this holiday season.

The production at the America Gardens Theatre features the Voices of Liberty, along with a choir of Disney cast members, a live orchestra, and celebrity narrators retelling the traditional Christmas story.

The park announced Friday that this year’s celebrity narrators will include Chita Rivera, Jodi Benson, Alton Fitzgerald White, Lisa Ling, Steven Curtis Chapman, Blair Underwood, and Pat Sajak.

Theme park officials said more names will be added over the next few weeks.

Candlelight Processional Dining Packages are also returning, and can be booked online beginning Oct. 26.

