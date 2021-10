FLINT, MI -- A teenager who was a minor at the time of a double homicide in Flint has been sentenced to probation on a single count of manslaughter. Lewis Wheeler, who is now 19 years old, was sentenced by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Celeste D. Bell Monday, Oct. 18 to five years of probation in connection with the July 2018 deaths of two people whose bodies were found in the Flint River.

FLINT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO