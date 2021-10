SHAMOKIN – The Northumberland County man charged with killing three Snydertown residents has been accused of plotting an escape on a day when he was taken to court. Matthew Joseph Reed, 23, is accused by state police of telling his father Ellison in a letter that helping him escape was the only way he could ever see him again on the outside because he anticipates being executed or sentenced to life in prison.

