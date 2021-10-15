CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden said he wanted to end the Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy. So why is he restarting it?

By Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 10 days ago

WASHINGTON – As the Biden administration prepares to restart a policy that forces migrants to remain in Mexico as they wait for an immigration hearing, the details of how the policy will be implemented are still unclear.

The Department of Homeland Security said late Thursday that it was preparing to restart the Migrant Protection Protocols policy in mid-November because of a court order. The start date will depend on whether the Mexican government will accept migrants the United States will remove.

The Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as the “Remain in Mexico" policy, were created in 2018 under the Trump administration. President Joe Biden suspended the policy in January, and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas terminated the policy in June.

More: Biden administration preparing to restart Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy in November

Here’s what we know about the program restarting.

What happens next?

The Biden administration is preparing to implement the “Remain in Mexico” policy because of a court order.

The administration was forced to restart the program after trying to end it earlier this year. The U.S. Supreme Court in August denied a request by the administration to stay a lower court order requiring it to restart the policy – essentially forcing the administration to resume the policy. The Supreme Court ruling did not address the policy’s legality.

The DHS said in late September that it would issue a memorandum in the coming weeks to once again end the “Remain in Mexico” policy. But the memo would not be able to take effect until after the current injunction is lifted.

“DHS is taking necessary steps to comply with the court order, which requires us to reimplement MPP in good faith. We are working to do so, despite our appeal of the court’s order," the DHS said in a statement Friday.

Any new memo ending the program probably will be challenged, said Jessica Bolter, associate policy analyst with the U.S. Immigration Policy Program at the Migration Policy Institute.

“Clearly there's going to be a very high standard that the administration will have to meet” for it to not be challenged, Bolter said.

She added that one method the Biden administration could use to end the policy is through a regulation that goes through a notice and comment period. Bolter said that “could potentially stand up to legal scrutiny.”

“They are going to continue to face court challenges on this front,” she said.

What does it mean for people trying to seek asylum in the United States?

The Biden administration is still talking with the Mexican government to see whether Mexico will accept migrants the United States sends back. Because of the negotiations, it’s unclear what the parameters of the policy are and whom Mexico would accept back into the country.

Bolter said that under the Trump administration, Mexico accepted only migrants from Spanish-speaking countries and Brazil.

People the United States can’t expel under Title 42 – typically migrant families with young children and people from non-Spanish-speaking countries – also could be subject to the new MPP program under Biden, Bolter said. Title 42 allows Customs and Border Protection authorities to expel undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in holding facilities.

But all of that will largely depend on whom Mexico says it will accept, Bolter noted.

“The administration has a lot of leeway, in conjunction with Mexico, to decide the degree to which the program is reimplemented,” she said. “It's always been a discretionary program.”

'We can't wait': Immigration advocates worry time is running out to pass a pathway to citizenship

What are the ramifications of the policy?

One of the top concerns is whether migrants who are subject to the policy will have legal representation, Bolter said.

“There's a lot of barriers to accessing the court system once they're sent back to Mexico,” she said.

According to the American Immigration Council , of the 70,000 people who were subject to the "Remain in Mexico" policy from January 2019 to January this year, only about 7.5% were able to hire a lawyer.

Lack of legal representation often makes it more difficult for migrants to be granted relief from the immigration court systems. Only 521 people out of 42,012 MPP cases were granted relief by December 2020 since the start of the program, according to the American Immigration Council.

Bolter also noted that depending on the scope of how the Biden administration restarts the program, it could deter future migrant flows. Over the past year, a record number of migrants, many of them from Central America, have arrived at the United States’ southern border.

More: Unlike Trump, Biden doesn't have an immigration czar. But does he need one?

But Bolter warned that the “Remain in Mexico” policy will not be a permanent fix to address the number of people coming to the border.

“MPP might be a Band-Aid, but it's by no means the solution to the challenges that we're seeing at the border,” she said.

The Biden administration also could face a backlash from advocates and voters.

“MPP was one of the main Trump policies that Biden campaigned against,” she said. “And even though there is a court order, I think that this could end up being seen as him going back on campaign promises.”

Immigration advocates and Democrats have criticized the Trump-era policy and have expressed disappointment with the Biden administration restarting the program.

Marielena Hincapié, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center, said in a statement that restarting the policy is another policy “in a mounting list of failings by this administration to live up to the campaign promises that got President Biden elected.”

“The Biden administration has announced several significant steps to implement Remain in Mexico in compliance with the District Court’s order, yet the Biden administration has failed to issue a new memo to end this unlawful Trump policy to prevent any version of it from harming even one more person,” she said in the statement.

Reach Rebecca Morin at Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden said he wanted to end the Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy. So why is he restarting it?

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

A week that could transform Joe Biden's presidency

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Biden pushes Democrats to approve spending packages this week

President Joe Biden said Monday he hopes Democrats will strike a deal on two massive spending packages this week and make America the "most advanced country in the world" again. Speaking at the start of a crucial period for his presidency and the Democratic Party's wider fortunes, Biden urged a deal on a social spending bill expected to weigh in at a little less than $2 trillion and an infrastructure bill worth $1.2 trillion. He said he wanted a deal by the end of this week, when he flies to two summits in Europe. "That's my hope," he told reporters, adding that talks on Sunday with one of the main obstacles to agreement, moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, "went well."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Sluggish pace of confirmations vexes Biden White House

The Senate’s willingness to confirm a president's nominees took a downward turn during Donald Trump’s first year in office. And it has only gotten worse for President Joe Biden About 36% of Biden's nominees have been confirmed so far in the evenly divided Senate a deterioration from the paltry 38% success rate that Trump saw at the same stage of his presidency. Their predecessors, Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama both saw about two-thirds of their nominees confirmed through Oct. 21, according to tracking by the Partnership for Public Service.The trend is alarming to good government...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Zelizer: Biden’s problem is bigger than two unruly senators

Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are dominating Capitol Hill. Given the 50-50 split in the Senate, Democrats can’t afford to lose a single vote on the budget reconciliation bill — and Sinema and Manchin are using that leverage to force huge concessions from the Biden administration. Both Sinema and Manchin are insisting on paring down the overall cost […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Immigration Policy#Immigration Policies#Immigration Law#Mexican#Dhs#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Mpp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Brazil
Fox News

Mark Levin: Joe Biden is the most lawless president in modern American history

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin outlined several ways President Biden has failed to uphold the Constitution of the United States during his monologue on Sunday night. "Joe Biden is the most lawless president in modern American history. You can talk about Nixon. You can talk about whomever you want. Joe Biden day in and day out violates the Constitution and federal statutory law, and he's done it when it comes to immigration," Levin said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

283K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy