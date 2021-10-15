Russian video shows a close encounter between US and Russian warships in the Pacific

View more in
Military
A US nuclear submarine's mysterious collision with an object in the South China Sea suggests it was lurking near the bottom, expert says
A US Navy submarine collided with an object in the Indo-Pacific, the Navy revealed Thursday. A former Navy submariner told Insider reports suggest the submarine was operating along the sea floor. The collision, which took place in the South China Sea, is currently under investigation. The US Navy Seawolf-class submarine...
Rare Footage From the Biggest Nuclear Bomb Detonated in History
The mushroom cloud of Tsar Bomba seen from a distance of 161 km (100 mi). The crown of the cloud is 65 km (213,000 ft; 40 mi)Rosatom State Corporation Communications Department.
China and Russia send message to Japan and US with first-of-its-kind transit by warships
Chinese and Russian vessels have for the first time jointly sailed through the Tsugaru Strait between Japan's Honshu and Hokkaido islands. The strait is an international waterway due to a Cold War-era decision to allow US ships carrying nuclear weapons to pass through without violating Japan's non-nuclear position. While legal,...
Vladimir Putin Tells Attractive US interviewer She’s not Listening Enough to Him During Onstage Interview, Missing Key Points!
Vladimir Putin tells an attractive US interviewer that she's not listening enough to vital points during an onstage interview in Moscow. The pretty female anchor asked many questions like whether gas supplies were weaponized, but she did not pay close attention to his answers. Putin explains gas and the EU...
Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan
After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
Satellite photos show more construction at military base where US has 'serious concerns' about China's presence
Cambodia has said little about what happening at the base, worrying the US, which suspects it may be preparations for a Chinese military presence.
Alleged Israeli Air Strike Targets T-4 Air Base, Iranian Military Positions in Central Syria
Four pro-regime fighters were killed in central Syria overnight into Thursday in an alleged Israeli Air Force air strike on the T-4 military airbase near Palmyra and surrounding Iranian military positions in Homs Governorate, about 130 miles east of Damascus. T-4 airbase reportedly houses Iran-affiliated forces. Iranian-backed forces in Syria...
The US military just launched 3 rockets from a NASA center to boost hypersonic weapons research
A trio of hush-hush rocket launches from a NASA space center in Virginia this week tested advanced hypersonic weapons technology for the U.S. military, Navy officials revealed Friday (Oct. 22). The weapons tests were carried out across three small sounding rocket launches from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island,...
China Suspects Nuclear Leak After US Submarine Struck Mysterious Object in South China Sea, Says US Navy Keeping Details Under Wraps
A possible nuclear leak is suspected when a US submarine hits a mysterious object under the South China Sea, says Chinese sources. Precisely what details were and at what depth the collision occurred was unknown, except the submarine was intact enough to forgo evacuation and the nuclear reactor is unbreeched.
Moscow calls on nuclear powers to confirm formula that nuclear war will have no winners
New York [US], October 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia calls on nuclear powers to confirm a fundamental formula that there will be no winners in a nuclear war and it must never be unleashed, Konstantin Vorontsov, the deputy director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.
China tests US-doesn't-possess hypersonic missiles, which perplexes and perturbs US officials
Two hypersonic missile tests conducted by the Chinese military over the summer have left U.S. officials both perplex and perturbed about Beijing's development of "a new generation of arms," the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. In separate reports this week, the paper documented what its government sources suggested were unexpected...
China puts military on 'high alert' as state media fires 'DOOMSDAY' warning at Taiwan amid fears of invasion & WW3
CHINA has reportedly placed its military on “high alert” as state controlled media warned Taiwan of a looming “doomsday” amid fears of invasion. Beijing and Taipei are.
This Is Our Most Detailed Look At Russia's S-70 Unmanned Combat Air Vehicle To Date
A recent official Russian Ministry of Defense television program offered new details about the S-70 drone and how it is expected to further evolve. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The Russian Ministry of Defense's official television station, TV Zvezda, recently offered the most in-depth look at the Sukhoi S-70...
Putin and China COMBINE for show of strength: Russia stages massive 'invasion' war games off Ukraine and sends warships through Japan strait with China as Britain, US and Australia hold rival naval exercises in Bay of Bengal
Vladimir Putin today showed off Russia's military strength to the world as massive 'invasion' war games were staged in the Black Sea near the Ukraine and dozens more Kremlin warships joined Chinese gunboats off Japan. More than 40 Russian vessels and 30-plus military planes and 20 helicopters took part in...
Vladimir Putin Defends Joe Biden's Decision to Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan
The Russian president told a forum in Sochi that the U.S. should still take responsibility for its military withdrawal.
Russia is building a GIANT robot army
The Russian army has dozens of types of land, air, surface and underwater combat robots in varying degrees of readiness. Many of them are already taking part in tests and drills. "There is a myth abroad that Russia lags behind in robotics," says Viktor Murakhovsky, a leading Russian military expert...
How the US faces catastrophic defeat by China or Russia in a hypersonic Third World War
The recent test of a hypersonic nuclear-capable missile by China is a reminder that any future major war between great powers will look very different to the last. In addition to hypersonic weapons - launched into space and gliding to targets - we can probably also expect Artificial Intelligence "drone swarms", and autonomous rockets delivering vehicles and supplies to battlefields.
Putin pulls out of G20 meeting due to 'diary clash' after video showing him coughing through meeting forced Russia to deny he had Covid-19
Video showing Vladimir Putin coughing during a meeting with Kremlin ministers has emerged a day after the incident forced him to deny he has Covid-19. Further fueling speculation, the Russian leader has today pulled out of a G20 conference on Afghanistan. Putin, 69, tried to play down the health fears...
Saudi Crown Prince may join leaders of China and Russia in missing crucial climate summit in Glasgow
Mohammed bin Salman could join Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in failing to appear at Cop26 next month, in a potential blow to Boris Johnson’s goals for the crucial climate summit. The Saudi Crown Prince is among several world leaders who are understood not to have confirmed their attendance in...
Why DARPA’s new hypersonic weapon could pack such a devastating punch
Last week, DARPA successfully demonstrated a hypersonic missile. Released from a plane, the missile briefly fell, and then its powerful engine hurled it forwards, surpassing Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound. Any vehicle that goes faster than Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, is...
