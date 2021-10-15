CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN’s Sally Hernandez recognized for leadership and impact in Latino community

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hispanic Advocates Business Leaders of Austin honored KXAN News Today Anchor Sally Hernandez this week for her leadership and impactful work for the city’s Latino population.

On Wednesday night, HABLA awarded Hernandez with the HABLA Con Orgullo Award in Latino Media. She was one of five finalists in the category made up of journalists from various local news outlets.

Hernandez explained on KXAN News Today “HABLA Con Orgullo” means “speak with pride.”

“I’m very proud of my roots, and I’m proud of everybody who watches in the morning,” she said.

HABLA gave out awards in seven different categories including Latina and Latino Community Leaders, Elected and Appointed Officials and Latino Community Organization. The ceremony took place at Asadas Grill in north Austin.

HABLA is a “think tank” group and forum comprised of local Hispanic/Latino community and business leaders dedicated to discussing and developing solutions for issues impacting the local Hispanic/Latino community.

