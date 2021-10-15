Dog Choking On A Ball? Use This Life-Saving Hack

It can seem that a dog can plop down anywhere, especially when close to you, and snooze happily. And with young, smaller dogs, that's largely true. But if you share your heart and home with a large breed dog or elderly longtime companion, either of which can suffer from arthritis, helping him hunker down for the night gets more difficult. For puppies, extra small & toy breeds, and medium breeds, machine-washable, water-resistant beds with removable covers are the name of the game. With smaller dogs, you don't need to worry as much about memory foam or orthopedic foam, and can instead focus on fun things like animal print or chevron. With giant breeds, however, buying an x-large or jumbo version of what you'd buy for a small dog just won't cut it.
