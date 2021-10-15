Dog Choking On A Ball? Use This Life-Saving Hack

“My dog is choking!” I get these frantic phone calls way too often. Sometimes at two o’clock in the morning. Or the time I was sitting in my backyard in a bathing suit reading on a sunny Sunday afternoon. A man came racing around the side of my house carrying a big labrador in his arms, shouting urgently “My dog is choking!” I got another such case early one morning last month. An urgent message from the answering service. A client reported that her golden retriever, Slippers, was choking on the squeaker from a dog toy. You dog owners know what she was talking about — those stuffed animal dog toys with an air-filled plastic sphere inside that makes squeaky noises when the dog squeezes it. I know my dog, Quinna, will not stop chewing toys like this until she eviscerates it and kills that squeaker. Slippers must have done the same thing to her toy.

PETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO