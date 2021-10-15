Man shot to death at Buckhead apartment complex

Sorelle Apartments

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Buckhead Friday afternoon.

The victim’s identity has not been released. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was an adult.

NewsChopper 2 was over the Sorelle Apartments, where there was a heavy police presence and at least one ambulance.

Atlanta police said the scene is secure and that the shooting does not appear to be random.

The complex is in a busy area near the Lindbergh MARTA station.

The Lindbergh area has seen rising crime in recent years.

A man was shot and killed near the MARTA station last April.

Three people were shot in the nearby Home Depot parking lot after a pool party off Piedmont Road in May. In June, a shootout in broad daylight at a BP gas station at Cheshire Bridge and Lindbergh Drive left two men injured.

A Taco Mac in the area recently shut down permanently over concerns about rising crime and the safety of their employees.

