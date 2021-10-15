CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retiring With $500,000: How Much Money You'll Have in Your Monthly Budget

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody wants to run out of money in retirement. Experts recommend taking up to 4% of your total nest egg annually in retirement as...

DR Just me
9d ago

Anyone with$500,000 and they own their home, have social security and a pension, they should be sitting good, provided they are invested wisely with a company that doesn’t have their hand in your back pocket. Financial advisor get paid first with their commission fees 5-6% off your investment, than a monthly management fee plus your expense ratio. Invest with Vanguard, Fidelity or Schab, where their people are not paid on commission. They will help you invest and fees are minimal. That money looks just as good in your pocket. Plus taking out 4% or even 5% is doable without touching principal. Check it out yourself.

