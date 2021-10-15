Retiring With $500,000: How Much Money You'll Have in Your Monthly Budget

Your retirement years don’t have to mean the end of your working days if this isn’t what you want. Depending on how much work you want to take, you could be mentoring younger people or even get projects and start freelancing. With your experience and expertise, you have the freedom of getting as much work as you wish. Plus, if any financial insecurities appear during this time, knowing you have some options of earning money during your retirement is reassuring. This way, you will be able to keep having an income, but without the stress of working an incredibly demanding full-time job.

