Rolando Romero took exception to much of the trash talk that Gervonta Davis directed at him before, during and after their press conference Thursday in Los Angeles. There was one particular part of Davis’ speech on the dais that bothered Romero more than everything else his upcoming opponent said. Romero sensed Davis was attempting to intimidate him when the unbeaten Baltimore native stated that “if it was the streets, these n!ggas woulda been smoked,” which Romero took as a reference to murdering him if their exchanges occurred outside the realm of boxing.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO