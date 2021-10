(Arlington, VA) — The Transportation Security Administration says a large number of its workforce still needs to roll up their sleeves. Administrator David Pekoske told CNN roughly 60 percent of employees have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. That means four-in-ten TSA workers have just over a month to comply with a deadline for civilian federal workers to get the shots. The deadline is November 22nd, just ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel time.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO