Restaurant Roundup: Local barbecue joint to expand to Katy; Austin deli coming to Houston

The saying is everything is bigger in Texas, so it’s fitting the state should play host to one of the largest cohorts in Founder Institute’s global network. For its upcoming pre-seed accelerator, the entrepreneurial training and support organization is combining its three Texas chapters into one hybrid-model statewide cohort, in an effort to foster more connections and collaboration between founders and mentors across the Lone Star state.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO