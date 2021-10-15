CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. should not have charged former Boeing chief technical pilot -lawyer

By Reuters Staff
 10 days ago

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A former Boeing chief technical pilot should not have been charged with fraud by U.S prosecutors and is not responsible for two fatal 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, his lawyer said on Friday.

Mark Forkner, 49, was indicted by a grand jury in Texas on six counts of scheming to defraud Boeing’s U.S.-based airline customers to obtain tens of millions of dollars for the plane maker. “If the government takes this case to trial, the truth will show that Mark did not cause this tragedy, he did not lie, and he should not be charged,” Forkner lawyer David Gerger said in a statement. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Reuters

Reuters

