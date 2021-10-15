CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ticketing Platform SeatGeek CEO on SPAC Merger With RedBall Acquisition

Live event ticket provider SeatGeek is one step closer to launching an IPO after it announced the company would take part in a SPAC merger with RedBall Acquisition Corp earlier this week. Jack Groetzinger, CEO and co-founder of SeatGeek, joined Cheddar to discuss what led to the decision behind the merger. He noted that the company was already growing at about 70 percent prior to the onset of the pandemic and the IPO will only help accelerate that growth.

