Stacey Dash Reveals Drug Addiction Past, Once Took 18-20 Vicodin Daily

By D.L. Chandler
 10 days ago

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Drug addiction is no laughing matter, and given the past year and change, many are turning to narcotics and other substances to cope with the daily stresses of life. Stacey Dash recently revealed her past battles with addiction and says she relies heavily on her Christian faith to get her through.

Dash, 54, was a guest on The Dr. Oz Show , at one telling the host that she took between 18-20 Vicodin pills daily. Dr. Oz remarked that Dash’s habit was an expensive one with the Clueless actress stating that she lost everything.

In a clip that has been circulating online, Dash tells Oz that she’s been clean for five years and shared how she’s come to understand her own parents’ struggles with addiction in an emotional video that can be viewed below.

Follow this link to watch part one of Stacey Dash’s chat with Dr. Oz by following this link .

HOT 97

Bow Wow Reacts To Courts Ruling That Stone Moss Is His Son

Bow Wow got good news over the weekend. According to reports, courts declared Stone Moss as Bow’s biological son- which was once in questioning. Last month, during a Q&A on Twitter, it was implied that Bow was denying Stone as his child, allegedly because he didn’t want to pay Stone’s mother any child support.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

