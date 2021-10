What an impressive young man. Everything you want to see; personal accountability, drive, determination, wanting to lead. He's ticked off, that's what we need more of. If we do see the offense move forward these last 5 games it will be due to him and hopefully some others who emerge with this kind of fight. When you lack leadership and identity that is exactly the time for guys to establish that to emerge.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 HOURS AGO