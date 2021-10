Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul is extending the expiring state of emergency on gun violence at least another month, according to her office. The extension of the state of emergency, which was enacted in July by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, comes as the program’s promised $159 million continues to be allocated as a litany of related programs are being formed. The emergency had been set to expire last week but will now continue through at least Nov. 22.

ALBANY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO