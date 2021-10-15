CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Plainview Police arrest 2 for drug-related charges

 10 days ago

PLAINVIEW, Texas– The Plainview Police Department arrested two people for drug-related charges after a search warrant revealed the two were in possession of more than 54 grams of methamphetamine, $2,700 and three firearms, according to a release from the City of Plainview.

Read the full news release from the city for more information below:

On Thursday, October 14, 2021, at approximately 7:40 p.m., the City of Plainview Police Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 blk of East Roselawn, Plainview, Texas.

Recovered from the residence was approximately 54.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over $2,700 in United States currency and three firearms.

Nathan Wayne Dupont, male, 40 years of age, was taken into custody and charged with Violation of the Health and Safety Code Sec 481.115(d) Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1 >4grams and <200 grams, a felony of the first degree and violation of Texas Penal Code 46.04(a) Unlawful Possession of Firearm, a felony of the third degree.

Rockie Renae McMahan, female, 34 years of age, was taken into custody and charged with Violation of the Health and Safety Code Sec 481.112(d) Possession of Substance in Penalty Group 1 >4grams and <200 grams, a felony of the second degree and violating Texas Penal Code 37.09 Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, a felony of the third degree. Both arrestees were transported and booked into the Hale County Jail.

