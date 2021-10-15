CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Watch: Enormous sea creature hoisted from water via crane

By Pete Thomas
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ObfBl_0cScopvk00

Rare footage captured off Africa’s north coast shows an estimated 4,000-pound sunfish, or moonfish, being hoisted aboard a vessel during a successful entanglement rescue.

The sunfish, believed to be a Mola alexandrini, became trapped in a net used to catch tuna off Cueta, a Spanish enclave in Africa. The footage was captured on October 4.

A crew from a marine biology lab run by the University of Seville participated in the rescue. The footage shows the massive sunfish being hoisted by a crane and swimming after it was set free.

Click on this link for more on this story and to view images captured by the rescue crew.

Comments / 1

Related
USA Today

'Stunned' researchers rescue 4,000-pound sunfish from net

A sunfish estimated to weigh more than 4,000 pounds – it was too heavy for the scale – has been rescued from a fishing net off the Spanish enclave of Cueta. The colossal sunfish, believed to be of record size for the region, was pulled from the water with cranes and briefly studied before it was set free (see video below).
ANIMALS
dogtime.com

Watch An Australian Golden Retriever Named Sailor Kiss A Whale Shark!

It appears that a Golden Retriever from Australia, Sailor, might be the first dog to have ever kissed a whale shark. Or, at least, that’s what her human, Jade Pursell, is tickled to think. Jade Pursell is a dive instructor. On one of her standard trips off the coast of...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Creature#Swimming#Tuna#Moonfish#Spanish#The University Of Seville
Star-Tribune

Human-sized fish caught off Spanish coast

Marine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his eyes when he saw the enormous sunfish tangled in the nets of a tuna-fishing boat off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta earlier this month. Emer McCarthy reports.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

4,400-pound sunfish caught off North Africa literally tips the scales

Fishers recently hauled up a surprising catch off the coast of North Africa: a colossal ocean sunfish weighing an incredible 4,400 pounds (2,000 kilograms). At least that's how heavy marine biologists estimated the mammoth fish to be, based on its girth and the dimensions of sunfish that had previously been captured and weighed. "We tried to put it on the 1,000-kilogram (2,200 pounds) scale, but it was too heavy," marine biologist Enrique Ostale told Reuters. "It would've broken it."
ANIMALS
fox10phoenix.com

Massive sunfish rescued from fishnet off Spanish coast

CUETA, Spain - A sunfish weighing more than 2,200 pounds and measuring 9 feet 5 inches long was released back into the ocean after it became trapped in a fishing net off the coast of Ceuta, Spain, on October 4, scientists said. Footage posted by the University of Seville shows...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

‘Alien-Like’ Sea Creature Washed Ashore on Australian Beach

An actual picture of a pinkish yet transparent 'alien-like' species went viral online, particularly on Facebook, causing many perplexed. Although most commenters believe it's a jellyfish, several believe it's from another galaxy. The pinkish and transparent blob-like organism was photographed at Urangan Shoreline in Hervey Coast, Queensland, Australia. Alien-Like Sea...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Pets
tucson.com

Green-eyed creature creeps out from mud left by Tucson's monsoon

A walk along Tucson's Santa Cruz River following what was deemed the third-wettest monsoon on record led to a striking sight for Brennon Meyer. As he and his dog trekked along the river's embankment last month, Meyer noticed the mud cracking and moving as a toad emerged. It's eyes were as green as the foliage brought to life by Tucson's above-average rainfall.
TUCSON, AZ
Outsider.com

Mama Elephant Violently Stomps Crocodile to Death: VIDEO

In a video that’s taking over the internet, an elephant is channeling protective mamas everywhere. The incredible footage shows an elephant absolutely trampling a crocodile. The large animal does not relent until the crocodile goes limp. Though it’s uncertain why the elephant reacted how she did, there’s speculation that she...
ANIMALS
Fox News

Dog kisses shark during boat trip off the coast of Australia

These animals probably don’t meet that often. A dive instructor brought her dog with her on a trip off the coast of Australia and helped the animal make a new friend. Apparently, the beloved pet really enjoyed meeting a whale shark for the first time. Jade Pursell captured a photo...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Massive Endangered Skate Caught From Pier in ‘Extremely Rare’ Encounter

This welder by profession and angler by passion just landed himself a 121-pound blue skate, a remarkably rare catch for many reasons. 34-year-old Kirkwall resident Garry Mouzon still can’t believe his luck. Fishing off Hatston Pier, the angler brought in an absolutely mammoth skate. To catch these relatives of stingrays and sharks is rare enough in itself, but to catch a blue skate – one of the U.K.’s most critically endangered species – is a true marvel.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
Discovery

Beneath the Water in South America’s Wetlands Lurk Hundreds of Swimming Jaguars

Jaguars are the largest cat species in the Americas and the third-largest in the world. Normally highly territorial loners, these opportunistic predators hunt capybaras, deer, and other land mammals. In Pantanal, the largest tropical wetland in the world, that sprawls across Brazil, Bolivia, and Paraguay lives a different type of...
ANIMALS
International Business Times

Man Reels In Rare, Deadly Fish While Fishing With Father

A man in the UK was enjoying a relaxing fishing session with his father when he reeled in one of the deadliest fishes in the world, which is capable of paralyzing and killing humans. Arfon Summers was fishing at a tourist hot spot in Dorset on Oct. 1 with his...
ANIMALS
CBS News

Wildlife tour operator survives attack by "jumping crocodile" in Australia

An Australian wildlife tour operator said he was lucky to escape more serious injury or even death when a crocodile lunged from a river and clamped his hand in its jaws. Sean Dearly was attacked on Monday on the Adelaide River which is renowned for its "jumping crocodiles" — large crocodiles that rise vertically from the water to snatch chicken carcasses dangled from long poles extended from tourist cruise boats.
PETS
Florida Star

Meer-Splat Horror: Meerkat Colony Died When Their Zoo Burrow Buried Them Alive

An accident at a German zoo killed its meerkat population. Four meerkats died at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich on Sept. 22 when their burrow collapsed and buried them alive. The zoo released a statement saying it was “in mourning. All four animals were in a self-dug sleeping burrow in the lower area of the complex when the earth suddenly gave way and the popular mongoose were buried alive.”
ANIMALS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy