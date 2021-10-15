Montville High School teacher placed on paid administrative leave due to an investigation

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – The head football coach at Montville High School has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The coach, who is also a social studies teacher, was placed on leave on Thursday.

A parent is telling news 8 that the teacher, Tanner Grove, sexually harassed her 14-year-old daughter who is a student at the school. She said she went to the police to file a complaint last month.

“It’s a sexual misconduct allegation,” the parent told News 8. “I fear that me coming forward with my child, we’re going to get run out of this town because this man is so beloved in the community and I am getting right now a lot of harassment from people.”

The mother said the incident happened to her daughter in Grove’s classroom on Sept. 27.

“My child that experienced this two weeks ago had a really bad panic attack this morning,” she said. “Doesn’t want to go back there.”

She said other people have contacted her since she went public about the allegation.

When News 8 contacted Montville Superintendent of Schools Laurie Pallin about these allegations, she sent an email stating the following:

“I can confirm that Tanner Grove is currently on paid leave pending the results of an investigation which is being conducted. We are committed to ensuring the safety and social and emotional well-being of our school community.”

News 8 contacted Montville Police who said they have no information to share regarding Montville High School.

The mother said there is a group of supporters and other victims who made signs and are planning to protest outside the high school on Thursday morning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.