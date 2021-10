TOPEKA (KSNT) – Silver Lake High School celebrated homecoming Friday afternoon with a parade around town. The parade ended at the high school where a pep rally was held for the football team.

The football team will take the field for the "War on 24" homecoming game against rival Rossville at 7 p.m. Friday.













































































